A light jacket might be a good call if you plan to be outside for most of this weekend in Vanderhoof.

Temperatures are expected to be around 12 and 15 degrees for today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) with a chance of showers or thundershowers.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Trevor Smith tells MyNechakoValleyNow.com this falls well short of what we are used to for this time of year.

“The normal high for this time of year is nineteen and so today we are four degrees below normal and for Saturday, it will be seven degrees below normal, which is quite significant for this time of year.”

“We still have this cool, unstable air mass over much of BC today and tomorrow so we’re going to see lots of showers around and maybe even a thundershower in the afternoon for both today and Saturday.”

However, after the below-seasonal highs, we’ll start to see temperatures climb again by next week.

“It looks like Sunday will be the best day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 20 but as we get into Monday and Tuesday, it’s going to be a mixed bag of sun and cloud still with it staying dry and temperatures climbing to 24 degrees by Wednesday.”

Smith adds a cool airmass like this isn’t uncommon for BC during the month of June.