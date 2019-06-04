A candle is made in honour of Jessica Patrick of Smithers | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

Families from across north held an awareness event in Smithers to be a voice for loved ones who have been killed and gone missing.

The event at Bovill Square over the weekend had several speakers drawing attention the unsolved cases of missing and murdered indigenous people, with some still without answers over 20 years later.

The event started as a way to draw attention to the unsolved case of Jessica Patrick – Balczer but family say it quickly grew to include everyone.

Jessica’s Cousin, Jacquie Bowes, said they will not stop speaking out until they get justice.

“We are going to make sure we make noise until justice prevails. When they do end up capturing the person accountable for Jessica’s death, we will be making noises to make sure the person gets the stiffest penalty out there because her life was tarnished.”

Jessica went missing on August 31, 2018, and her body was found by family members two weeks later on Hudson Bay Mountain.

Some of the other people featured at the event included missing Witset woman Frances Brown, Missing Hazleton woman Cindy Martin, and deceased teen Ramon Wilson.

Bowes said the event went exceptionally well and estimated they had anywhere from 80 to 100 people in attendance.

“For what we did for the event we are just hoping our voices will be heard for all the missing and murdered women. We need some justice and we need more respect and equality,” said Mary Nicholes, Jessica Aunt.