No motive for Darwin shooter but terrorism ruled out

We are getting more information about the tragic shootings in Australia that killed four men and injured one woman. The shooter was arrested by police but was apparently out on parole when he went on his rampage. Police haven’t given a motive yet but they have ruled out terrorism. This is the third mass shooting in the country in over 20 years.

Demand high and supply low for temporary foreign workers

Canada’s low jobless rate is being blamed for delays in processing applications for temporary foreign workers. There is a 25-percent spike in applications from employers looking to hire and the processing time is up to 100 days. The feds said the country’s historically low unemployment rate is making it hard for employers to find workers to meet demand.

Another suitor enters the ring for Transat takeover

A Quebec group is trying to outbid Air Canada to buy Transat AT Inc. The offer is $14 a share which is a dollar more per than what Air Canada’s offer. Transat and Air Canada announced that they would negotiate exclusively between each other. The new suitor also proposed to keep Transat’s head office and executive team.

No warning for residents hit by tornado

Tragedy was avoided in Ottawa when no one was warned a Tornado was on the way. Environment Canada is looking into its Public Alert System that should have sent out a warning to residents in the area. One person was injured when the storm with winds of up to 178 kilometres per hour tore roofs off buildings and uprooted trees.