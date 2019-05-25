In honour of the National Missing Children’s Day today (Saturday) the RCMP have been running a new campaign all week highlighting different missing children from across the country.

The goal of the campaign is to shine a light on children who are still missing in the hope of getting new information that could help solve their case.

One of the children highlighted this week is Helen Frost, a 17-year-old girl from Prince George who went missing in 1970.

“During the late evening of October 13, 1970, Hellen Clare Frost left her apartment of the 1600 Block of Queensway. She told her sister she was going for a walk and unfortunately never returned and has not been seen since,” said Corporal Craig Douglass.

Douglass said RCMP were unable to locate any information or evidence that could lead to Helen’s whereabouts.

“Over the years we have reached out the public on a few occasions to try and gather new information. We always have the belief that someone out there has information about what happened, and in this case, what happened to Helen.”

In 2018, 42,233 children were reported missing in Canada, although 92 per cent are solved within the first week there are still thousands of cases still open.

Anyone with information about Helen’s disappearance or any other missing child is encouraged to contact the local RCMP.

RCMP are asking people to visit canadasmissing.ca to see if they know information about the children on the list.