The end of Chief Na’ mocks speech at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues was met with a standing ovation.

A delegation of 10 to 12 Union of BC Chiefs representatives, were in NewYork last week speaking on the importance of implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Chief Na’mocks Hereditary Chief the Wet’suwet’en said it was an overwhelming experience.

“Something that stuck out with me was when the rapporteur announced it must be your country and government that invites her to come and view what going on. That’s when I stated that we are Hereditary Chiefs, we are the government on our land.”

Adding Canada needs to stop telling the world they have this great relationship with indigenous people when they support industry coming onto their land and are not putting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People into action.

Chief Na’ mocks is referencing the events that unfolded on January 7 when 14 people were arrested for protesting the Coastal Gas Links pipeline.

“Indigenous people have the same issues everywhere, but you have to remember most of those countries are communist, we are not supposed to be communist and yet here this is happening to us, basically being forced to live under martial law.”