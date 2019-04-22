It’s Earth Day across Canada and the Sierra Club of BC has said there peace on how we can make Mother Nature a more sustainable in the north.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Campaigns Director, Caitlyn Vernon stated everyone needs to get on board when it comes to renewable energy following two record-breaking wildfires seasons that were centrally located in the north.

“When we see the increase in severity in wildfires in recent years as a result of climate change, Earth Day is a good day to reflect on why we need all hands on deck to shift to a more renewable energy economy where there are good jobs for everyone.”

Vernon is of the opinion Northern residents as well as the rest of the province we only have eleven years to stop our dependence on fossil fuels.

“What we need to be doing is to be shifting to a more renewable energy economy. In the north, things like fracking fracked gas exports through LNG Canada are taking us in the direction of more wildfires and more extreme storms.”

“It’s really important that governments stop subsidizing oil and gas and instead start supporting things like renewable energy like wind power and solar power so as individuals we can be leaning on our governments to make those choices.”

She adds the evidence is very clear that if we don’t stop burning fossil fuels, these kinds of scenarios will become the new normal.