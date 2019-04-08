The upcoming forecast in Vanderhoof is slated to have a little bit of everything according to Environment Canada.

Sunshine, rain and a slight dip to single-digit highs are all on the menu over the next several days.

Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“So we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12 and tonight is going to be partly cloudy with a low of plus one and tomorrow is going to be another nice day for Prince George with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 13.”

A short system is expected to come through Wednesday and Thursday making the outdoor conditions a tad bit chillier.

“So that’s going to bring a 60% chance of showers and high of six and then on Thursday and Friday we’re expecting sunny conditions with a high of eight on Thursday and a high of 10 on Friday.”

Kohanyi adds the temperatures for the entire week are expected to be at or below seasonal levels.