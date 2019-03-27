ICBC is making big changes to support the care and recovery of people injured in car crashes.

Starting April 1 more Accident Benefits will come into effect, including doubling of overall benefits to $300,000.

A spokesperson for ICBC, Joanna Linsangan said the hope is to give those injured what the need to get better.

“It’s really to make drivers injured in an accident feel confident in knowing the benefits they receive will be substantial and help them get back on their feet quicker.”

Changes include:

> A new benefit of $1,000 for necessary medical supplies and services, which were previously not covered, such as naturopathic treatments, compressions stockings or therapy equipment.

> $740 a week to supplement lost income for customers injured and unable to work – a 147 per cent increase.

> $280 a week for support around the house, such as cooking, cleaning and grocery shopping – a 93 per cent increase.

> $7,500 to help with funeral costs – a 200 per cent increase.

> Up to $30,000 in death benefits, to be paid to surviving family members – a 67 per cent increase.

Linsangan said ICBC is making changes that will address their current final issues so the increase in money towards accident recovery will come out of the money saved and not consumers pockets.