Although it’s important to be kind to transit drivers all year round, today riders might want to show them a little more appreciation.

Transit companies across North America are celebrating of Transit DriverAppreciation Day.

Jonathon Dyck, Communications Manager with BC Transit, said riders could show their appreciation by thanking their driver in person and by submitting a comment to the BC Transit website.

“It is a day to recognize the hard work transit operators provide to a community, keeping people moving safely.”

Dyck said drivers work hard to get people where they need to go, from work to school.

To honour the day, BC Transit has made short videos highlight drivers across the province, including three from Prince George.