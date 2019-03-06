Third sighting of suspicious white pickup up near Prince George Elementary school
Numerous times over the last few weeks, Prince George schools have sent out notices to parents regarding suspicious vehicles in their area.
According to a letter to parents from Heritage Elementary sent out today, last Friday a white pickup truck pulled into the bus lane at Quinson Elementary and was left running. When a staff person approached the vehicle, the driver left slowly via East 2nd Avenue, turned North on Quinn before turning around in a driveway and heading south.
The letter said the vehicle was in sight of the school until 2:55 pm and “drove slowly the whole time it was in the area.”
Letter to parents from Heritage Elementary
Another incident happened on February 25th, when the driver of a white pickup truck allegedly asked a student to get in their vehicle outside of DP Todd.
Prince George RCMP also received a report of an incident where an adult male driving a white pickup truck had followed an elementary school student around 2:30 in the afternoon on February 19th.
MyPGNow.com has spoke to the the Prince George RCMP, who say they will not be available for comment until later today.