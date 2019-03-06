Numerous times over the last few weeks, Prince George schools have sent out notices to parents regarding suspicious vehicles in their area.

According to a letter to parents from Heritage Elementary sent out today, last Friday a white pickup truck pulled into the bus lane at Quinson Elementary and was left running. When a staff person approached the vehicle, the driver left slowly via East 2nd Avenue, turned North on Quinn before turning around in a driveway and heading south.

The letter said the vehicle was in sight of the school until 2:55 pm and “drove slowly the whole time it was in the area.”

Another incident happened on February 25th, when the driver of a white pickup truck allegedly asked a student to get in their vehicle outside of DP Todd.

Prince George RCMP also received a report of an incident where an adult male driving a white pickup truck had followed an elementary school student around 2:30 in the afternoon on February 19th.

MyPGNow.com has spoke to the the Prince George RCMP, who say they will not be available for comment until later today.