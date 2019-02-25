UPDATE as of Feb 25, 11:25 a.m.

The case of former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold is still uncertain after another delay.

S. Kashfi appeared for the Crown on behalf of Special Prosecutor Richard Peck to ask to adjourn the matter until early April.

The reasoning for the postponement was to “allow for further resolution discussions between the Crown and defence.”

Strimbold was supposed to appear before the court today to decide between being tried by a judge alone or judge and jury.

Today is not the first time the case has been pushed back over talks about a deal in the works for Strimbold.

He stands accused of 29 charges involving sexual assault, sexual interference, and an invitation to sexual touching.

All the charges involved boys between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old at the time of the alleged incidents.

The case will resume in the Supreme Court in Smithers on April 8th, at 2 p.m.

Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold is back in court today to decide how he will move forward with the trial.

At 9:30 a.m. he will choose between being tried by a judge alone or judge and jury.

Strimbold is facing 29 charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against minors under the age of 16.

The charges involve six boys, all between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old.