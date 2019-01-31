A wait-and-see approach from the US Fed is helping push markets higher this morning. The US Central Bank is putting an end to its fiscal tightening policy, which experts say gives room for growth for corporate earnings across the globe.

This, along with stellar reports from companies like Apple and Facebook are helping push markets higher today.

Meanwhile, US crude is gaining again to 54.29 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 76.11 cents US.