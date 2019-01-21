Food Guide update looks to focus on changing food trends

Canada is issuing new guidelines on a healthy diet tomorrow.

This will be the first time the Food Guide has been updated in over a decade, with an early draft suggesting a bigger focus on plant-based proteins. The federal health minister says the new guide reflects the changing diets of 37 million Canadians.

IMF releases updated forecast for Canadian economy

The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its 2019 forecast for Canada’s economy.

The IMF suggests the economy will grow by 1.9 per cent this year, 0.1 per cent lower than its October forecast. This is also more optimistic than the Bank of Canada’s forecast of 1.7 per cent.

Divorce easier to process for younger kids versus teens

Divorce might be better when the kids are younger according to a new report.

UK researchers found kids between seven and 14 who go through a divorce are more likely to lash out and develop issues like anxiety as they age. Experts suggest when kids reach adolescence, they’re not as equipped to deal with emotional stress compared to when they’re younger.