Ottawa working with African authorities after body of abducted Canadian found

Ottawa is working with African authorities to arrest men involved in the death of a Canadian.

The body of Kirk Woodman was discovered today in Burkina Faso after he was abducted earlier this week by a group of gunmen. Woodman was working at a mine site for a Vancouver company at the time. Chrystia Freeland says Canada is appalled and deeply saddened by this attack.

Canadian food industry mostly responsible for waste: report

Food waste in Canada may be much worse than we thought.

A new study suggests more than half of all food produced in Canada is wasted. And individual Canadians aren’t the main issue, as 85 per cent of it coming from the food industry. Only 14 per cent of annual food waste comes from households.

Beef, eggs and dairy need to be slowly replaced by plant-based diets: researchers

Cut down on the dairy, eggs and especially the beef.

A new study by international researchers suggests the global population needs to move to more plant-based diets, which will also help the environment. Researchers say that includes replacing red meat and eggs with things like beans, whole-grains and of course lots of fruit and veggies.