The public will have the chance to say their piece about CNC’s budget for the coming year.

The College of New Caledonia is opening up its budget talks for the the 2019/2020 school year year during its consultation sessions on February 1, 2019.

CNC will use Digital Delivery Instruction (DDI) classrooms to connect each of its six campuses into one “unified public budget session.”

“Last year, DDI was very successful in connecting voices from different communities into one budget session,” said CNC President Henry Reiser.

“The communities CNC serves are important stakeholders. Understanding their vision for education in their community is an important step to CNC’s decision making process.”

Registration for the consultation session opened at 8 a.m. today and closes Jan. 30, 2019 at 4 p.m. Presentations are limited to 10 minutes each. If people aren’t able to be there in person, written presentations will also be accepted.

To register email bog@cnc.bc.ca and include the presenter, organization, name(s), contact information, and the specific campus you wish to present at. More information is available at www.cnc.bc.caunder the ‘Budget 2019/2020’ button.

CNC Public Budget Consultation

Date: Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: