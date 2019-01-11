Bus crash in Cuba kills seven, tourist vehicle had Canadians on board

Seven people are dead following a tourist bus crash in Cuba.

Five are also in critical condition after the bus, carrying tourists from a few countries including Canada, lost control on a highway in the eastern part of the country. The nationalities of the dead and injured have not been released.

Voting ban for expat Canadians ruled unconstitutional by SCC

Canadians overseas will be allowed to vote in the upcoming election.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled banning expats from voting is unconstitutional. The ban was in place for the last 25 years, but was pulled by the Liberals last month.

Deadly flu season caused by dominant H1N1 strain

The death toll in Canada’s recent flu season is at 24, with four of them kids.

The Public Health Agency of Canada warns the season has yet to hit its peak as well, with H1N1 taking point as the dominant strain. It’s particularly dangerous to kids warn health experts.