Vanderhoof under air quality advisory
Winter weather & air quality | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now
High concentrations of fine particulate matter has the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, along with Northern Health, placing an air quality advisory for Vanderhoof.
Exposure is especially a concern for infants, the elderly, and anyone with diabetes, lung, or heart disease. Anyone with chronic underlying medical conditions should hold off on strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.