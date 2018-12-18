RCMP logo on a car | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The driver has been identified as a 20-year-old-man.

According to police, alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing and traffic is back to normal on Highway 16 East.

Updated Story 8:40 AM

The Prince George RCMP responded to an early morning collision on Highway 16 East at Boundary Road.

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3 AM when a single vehicle struck a pole.

The only person in the vehicle was removed and was later taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Emergency personnel remains on scene and traffic delays are expected.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

======

Original Story

Highway 16 is closed to traffic going east at Boundary Road due to a single vehicle accident this morning.

According to the North District RCMP, it happened just after 3 AM.

The driver’s injuries are unknown according to police.

Traffic is being re-routed through Boundary to Boeing and then to Old Cariboo.

Check Drive BC for Updates.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.