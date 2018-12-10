Tax cheaters can expect harsh treatment from the CRA

Canadians charged with tax evasion will be treated the same as money launderers and terrorists.

For the first time the CRA will start freezing the assets of accused tax cheaters. This means the agency can also take control of properties in and out of the country. Officials say this is a message that tax evasion will no longer be tolerated.

More housing and apartment projects started in November

Canadian builders are taking on more rental property projects.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation found multi-unit projects, like apartments, increased by nearly four per cent in November. New housing unit projects beat economist expectations, growing by about 9,000 units to nearly 216,000 last month.

Ottawa-commissioned study calls for more focus on Winter tourism

A new report suggests more focus on winter tourism in Canada could create more employment.

The study commissioned by Ottawa suggests 180,000 could be a result of Canada getting more creative about how it advertises winter opportunities. The report also found Chinese visitors have made up a major part of tourism growth in the last year.