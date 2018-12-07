Just over a third of electoral reform packages have been screened by Elections BC heading into the final hours they need to be returned.

Of the 16,836 registered voters in the Nechako Lakes riding, 5,406 packages have been screened, a total of 32.1%.

Around 40% of packages have been returned from all over the province. This excludes any taken by Canada Post that have not yet been transferred to Elections BC.

Packages must be received by 4:30pm Friday.