A special Christmas event took place in Prince George today.

Autism BC’s Quiet Santa Time, in its second year, provides children with the opportunity to meet the big man in a relaxed setting.

From Autism BC’s invitation to the event:

For kids with autism and other related disorders, a “normal” Santa visit can be a nightmare. Santa visits are usually held in busy locations, such as shopping malls, where noise, smells and other stimulants can be overwhelming and in some cases, frightening to children who have sensory issues.

A professional photographer was present taking photos of the children, which Autism BC was offering free of charge for parents.