The honeymoon is over in Vanderhoof when it comes to the balmy plus temperatures we’ve experienced over the past two weeks.

Starting on Sunday, daily highs will be dipping into the minuses with overnight lows reaching minus ten, getting as frigid as minus twenty by next week.

“So there’s an arctic front coming into the region starting off into the Yukon and pushing off tomorrow into Northern BC, so you get right down into it mid-week, you can get entrenched into that cold, cold air,” said Jennifer Hay, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

It’s pretty likely residents might be cranking up thermostat or dressing in layers over the next few days as our first winter cold snap is upon us.

However, Hay says despite the chilly weather we’re not expecting much snowfall.

“With this stable pattern, we’re not going to see any major systems come through the region, some sun, some cloud and maybe a chance of flurries especially through this weekend where it looks like more cloudy than not and even a slight chance of flurries Saturday and Sunday.”

If you’re looking for a positive, at least the freeze-thaw cycle Vanderhoof has been under will come to an end.

“Even your daytime highs are going to be below zero and right through the next week or so it’s going to be chilly and cold and if you get any snow it will stick around.”

Some of the overnight lows will push conditions ten degrees below seasonal for December.