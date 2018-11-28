Nearly a year after discussions began, Vanderhoof will be keeping it’s current logo.

The District of Vanderhoof received $75,000 to develop their community branding and strategic marketing plan, part of which was allocated to the design of a new logo and revamping of the district website.

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen said about two thirds of the funding has been spent so far in the endeavour, which he believes started about a year ago, however, the website is not up and there will be no new logo.

According to him, there may be some minor changes to the logo, but they’ve decided to keep what they have and they expect a soft launch of the website today or tomorrow.

Thiessen said around $46,000 of the approximate $75,000 was spent on “analysis” and website design, and a large part of those costs went to focus groups in the community.

“We sensed the logo that we currently have has a lot of positive aspects to it, so there will be some possible colour changes to that, but the focus groups certainly showed that.”

The Mayor said the focus groups were valuable.

“I think it’s important to our community that we reevaluate, that we’re always looking at who we are, and how do we reach out to the people we want to attract to our community.”

“It’s really important that we continue to do this, and continue to develop who we are. The focus groups went out to people in these communities, I think reaching out to different areas in the town and finding out what keeps people here, that information was worth it to us.”