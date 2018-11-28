Bus that carried College Heights Sr. Girls Volleyball team being towed away near Cache Creek | Savannah GB-Pierro/Twitter

The College Heights Senior Girls Volleyball team returns to PG after a crash on Highway 97 sent several players to hospital.

RCMP say four students & an adult were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the single-vehicle incident near Cache Creek.

“Kids travel to compete in this province where geography is so big every day. Unfortunately, our students were involved in an accident, but we’re thankful it isn’t worse news and we’re looking forward to hearing more about they’re recovering.”

– SD57 Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forster

The Cougars were en route to the BC Girls ‘AAA’ Volleyball Championship in Powell River, but will not be competing.