One of Canada’s most decorated female curlers is coming to UNBC in 2019.

Sochi 2014 gold medallist and two-time world-champion Jennifer Jones has been announced as the keynote speaker for the post-secondary school’s Legacy Breakfast, taking place the morning of March 6th.

The 44-year-old lawyer, who has won Canadian women’s curling titles since rolling onto the scene in 2005, will be just the second female speaker in the annual fundraiser’s five-year history after Hayley Wickenheiser did so in 2015.

According to a UNBC release, Jones is expected to share her story about performing under pressure, overcoming injuries, and balancing a professional life with parenting.

She went undefeated (11-0) at the 2014 Winter Olympics, becoming the first female skip to ever accomplish that feat.

The breakfast has raised more than $250,000 since its inception for athletic scholarships.

Other notable Canadian sports personalities and athletes that have made the trip to Prince George for the event include Michael Landsberg, Theo Fleury, and Michael “Pinball” Clemons.