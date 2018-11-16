Postal workers in Prince George have until tomorrow to accept a “time-limited” contract offer made by Canada Post.

It was submitted on Wednesday and Local CUPW President Clark Rasmussen states there were a couple of things the union liked.

“They did up the pay raise from one-point-five percent to two percent so we’re honing in on the number we were looking at and the other thing was they were trying to eliminate forced overtime, which is great but we didn’t have a solution on how we were going to do that.”

Rasmussen expects a counter-offer to be made ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The four-year offer from Canada Post also includes signing bonuses and job security guarantees.

However, according to Rasmussen, a few more issues need to be worked out.

“There are still major issues with health and safety. Basically, all they have put forward is putting committees together and that normally doesn’t go anywhere, we still have two or three major issues still on the table but we can still come to the table and put an offer together and go from there.”

Prince George has over 150 members who are dealing with the ongoing strike.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases may not make it in time for

Christmas if the offered deal isn’t accepted according to Canada Post.

The corporation fears many Canadians won’t get packages in time for Christmas and says with the hottest sale days starting

next week, the current package backlog will get much worse.