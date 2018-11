Hartley Miller's Cat Scan Podcast | My Nechako Valley Now

Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Richard Doerksen is the Vice-President of Hockey with the WHL.

Hartley talks in depth with Richard on the Cougars’ and WHL schedule, his thoughts on league attendance, and the new trade rules.

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Google, Stitcher, and Spotify.

LISTEN: