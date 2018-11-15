North District RCMP Traffic Services responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash near Norman Lake.

It happened at 4:15 pm yesterday where a Toyota pick-up truck crossed the centre line and made contact with a Ford Escape.

According to police, the head-on collision resulted in the death of the pick-up truck driver, which turned out to be a 23-year-old man.

Both people inside the Escape were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While the investigation continues, police have confirmed the pick-up truck was reported stolen from Prince George a few weeks before the accident.

The highway was briefly shut down but has since been re-opened.