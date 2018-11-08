Inspiring Women Among Us (IWAU) is celebrating its proclamation week with 46 events.

WAU, an annual series of events and celebrations leading up to the December 6th National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, has an impressive list of guests coming to the Northern capital.

Among the women speaking will be Black Lives Matter Activist Marissa Johnson and Indigenous activist Kanahus Manuel.

Zoe Meletis, one of the co-organizers of IWAU, said this is an important time to be active.

“I think there have some pretty prominent dismissals of women coming forward with accusations or accounts of sexual assault.”

“We know there is still not a lot of justice for women coming forward with these harrowing stories, as we saw in the Kavanaugh case and many cases before it,” said Meletis.

“I think it’s important to have a positive series of events to think about gender relations, what can we do better? How can we create safer spaces? How can we come to value different types of voices and leadership?”

For event schedules, you can follow this link.