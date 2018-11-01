Decorations at the Great Pumpkin Walk in Vanderhoof | Photo by Mike Tagami, The Goat

The 19th annual Great Pumpkin Walk carved out another successful year last night.

The community enjoyed free hot chocolate and candy while viewing the carving talent of students and seniors.

“It’s great you know, the fire chief puts in a lot of time, it takes a lot of coordination, we plan about a month in advance,” said volunteer firefighter Kevin Lesley.

“All in all it’s a busy night but it’s perfectly worth is for us. We’re showing people that we’re not just big guys in suits, we’re regular people that like to spend time out in the community and seeing the community come together as a big group is great.”

With files from Mike Tagami, The Goat