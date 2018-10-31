It seems Prince George has fallen just short of its bid to host the 2020 Canadian men’s curling championship.

Reports surfaced this week from Kingston of a “major curling announcement” that will be made Thursday in that Ontario city.

“I don’t think Curling Canada would be having a major announcement in Kingston to announce we didn’t win the Brier bid,” said Ken Thompson in an interview with The Kingston Whig-Standard.

Thompson, who headed the bid, reportedly knew Kingston had won the right to host the Brier for a month but was unable to make the announcement.

“Everybody asked me, of course, if we were going to win, but we just weren’t at liberty to let people know officially until Curling Canada made their announcement.”

No comment has been made from the PG bid committee, however, an announcement from the CN Centre is expected Thursday at 9:30am. CN Centre Manager Glen Mikkelsen refused comment prior to the formal announcement.

Should this come to fruition, residents who made the $20.20 deposit will receive that money back.