Multiple local outdoor groups are benefitting from government funding to help with trail construction and maintenance.

The money comes from the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund as almost $100,000 is being distributed to groups throughout BC to improve trail riding conditions and promote rider safety. The funding was divided into two portions, trail construction or maintenance and promotion of safe and responsible use.

All nearby groups received funding under the former, including the Fort St. James Snowmobile Club, Prince George ATV Club, and PG Tabor Mountain Recreation Society.

Improved safety and rebuilding four deteriorating bridges will come to the Fort St. James Snowmobile Club through $13,655 in funding. The trail will also be cleared of overgrown brush and fallen trees, which impede access to about 40 kilometres of trail.

The PG ATV Club gets $15,000 to build a bridge over George Creek and repair the trail to provide a safer ride.

Tabor Mountain Trail will have $20,000 to improve its longevity, and to promote sustainable recreation efforts and environmental stewardship practices.

The ORV Trail Fund is funded through a portion of registration fees collected under ICBC’s Off-Road Vehicle Act and administered by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development’s Recreation Sites and Trails Branch.

Application intake for the next ORV Trail Fund will being early 2019. At least $150,000 will be available for applicants.