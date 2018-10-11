YXS Airport's new firetruck on display in its garage | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

The Prince George Airport has a new $1.3 million vehicle to protect passengers in the case of an emergency.

The Oshkosh Global Striker is the most up-to-date Airport Rescue truck & will replace equipment dating back to 1988.

“The bodies are starting to show signs of fatigue and they can’t keep up to the current regulations. The new truck allows us to look at bigger aircraft coming in and with the capacity it holds, we can actually step up categories if we wish to cover bigger aircraft.”

– Daryl Moulder, YXS Emergency Services Superintendent

The Oshkosh can reach 113km/h in 30 seconds, carries 13,650 litres of water, and sprays up to 375 feet in distance.

If needed, the truck will also be used within the community.