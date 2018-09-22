For a second week in a row, a lottery winning ticket was purchased in Northern BC.

This time, according to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), one of the Lotto MAX secondary prizes of $1 million was sold in the Town of Smithers.

It’s unclear at this time who won the jackpot, or if the ticket was sold to a local resident.

The winning numbers is listed as 03 05 15 25 44 46 49.

On September 15th, it was announced a ticket sold in Prince George for the Lotto MAX draw won an extra prize of $500,000.

BCLC has also yet to confirm that winner.

Residents are being asked to check their tickets and if your numbers match, head to the nearest lottery claim centre with two pieces of government identification.

