Prince George Cougars unveil new Trophy wall in Section 'C' of the CN Centre | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The Cats of the past have collided with the Cats of the present!

The Prince George Cougars have taken the next step in commemorating their 25th season in the City by unveiling a new trophy case in Section ‘C’ of the CN Centre concourse.

Team spokesperson Gary Samis, who helped kickstart the idea of the wall, says the project has been in the works for more than a year.

“We’ve always thought about how we can recognize the history of the Cougars because there’s been a great number of our alumni that have gone through to the pros. So collectively, with the Cougars and Canadian Tire, the concept just came together; it’s great for our fans and it’s great for alumni that are coming back to watch games, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The case includes every Cougar individual award, handed out at the end of each season, all six logos the team has used since moving to the Northern capital, and every team photo taken since the first season in 1993.

.@PGCougars unveil Trophy Wall in Section ‘C’ on the concourse of the @CNCentre; new addition commemorates the 25 years the team has served the community with team photos & awards | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/xVuNf3yEg7 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 13, 2018

Samis hopes fans and alumni can use this display to reflect positively on the team’s impact.

“You can go back and look at a team picture say from 10 years ago, and it can be a good recollection, saying, ‘Oh, I remember that year and I remember some of the events that happened; I remember some of the years that we had some great playoff runs, there’s the team, and there’s the guy.’”

Canadian Tire is the title sponsor for the wall, with more content to be added in the years to come.

The Cougars play their first and only home exhibition game this Saturday, 7PM against the Kamloops Blazers.

.@PGCougars’ VP of Business Andy Beesley (@Andy_Beesley) says a lot of time & effort went into the Trophy Wall’s creation; hopes fans can reflect on the team’s history & how lives have been impacted through sport | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/LucenpWDf4 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 13, 2018