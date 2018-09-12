Photo courtesy of Kyle Balzer, My Prince George Now

A 47-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of this week’s fatal accident downtown involving a tractor-trailer unit and a cyclist.

According to the Prince George RCMP, her identity will not be made public.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Queensway just before 5 PM on Monday where the deceased collided with the unit and later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators believe she was travelling on her bike on the wrong side of the road.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the local detachment or crime stoppers.

UPDATE: 1st Avenue (#BCHwy16) now open in both directions at Queensway intersection after an incident earlier this evening | #CityOfPG https://t.co/zyZ9fvaz4s — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 11, 2018