A Vanderhoof man is victorious once again on the Prince George links.

Trevor Metcalf held off first-round leader Brian Magrath to capture the Men’s Simon Fraser Open Sunday at the PG Golf and Curling Club.

Metcalf finished the 36-hole tournament with a five-under 137 score (69-68, -5) to post a two-stroke victory over Magrath (68-71, -3).

It is the fourth Simon Fraser title in the last five years for the 30-year-old Metcalf.

21-year-old defending-champion Trevor Robertson ended up third out of a field of 95 with a two-under total (69-71, -2).

– with files from Hartley Miller, My PG Now