For the second straight year, #BCStrong decals are available to support wildfire efforts.

Teria Penner and her husband are from the Vanderhoof area, with many family and friends also in the area. They made similar decals during the 2017 wildfires and are looking to continue that trend.

“We just wanted to build off of that and continue with seeing how much money we could raise to help with the displaced people, people that are evacuated, recovery efforts, and even the aftermath,” she explains.

“The funds are going towards The Salvation Army, it’s my understanding that they’ve played a big role in helping with the wildfire evacuees with clothes and things like that.”

The design this year differs a bit from the year prior. Penner says the details have a higher meaning than what you might think at first glance.

“It’s got four hearts on it, the top ones and bottom ones are joined or linking arms, and that’s to represent the coming together of north, west, east, and south, showing that BC as a whole is coming together. The font is an athletic, bold font and to me, that represents teamwork, unity, and strength.”

Last year they raised around $1,000 and Penner hopes to match or beat that this time around.

More information on the decals can be found on the If Walls Could Talk Facebook page.