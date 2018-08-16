According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Shovel Lake Wildfire is now 68,000 hectares in size.

It has grown from the 51-thousand hectares it was earlier on Wednesday.

The evacuation ALERT for the blaze has been expanded.

This latest update now includes the following:

East of the Augier Main FSR to Highway 27

North of Highway 16 and the north shore of Fraser Lake to Stuart Lake

Residents are being reminded once again to prepared to evacuate should this alert be upgraded to an order.

If you’re under the ORDER, the RDBN is asking you to leave immediately, travel to the CN Centre in Prince George, and register with Emergency Support Services.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My Prince George Now

More information is listed below.