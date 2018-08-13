The Province of BC has formally asked for help with the wildfire situation from the federal government.

BC is looking for 200 self-sufficient personnel to perform the mop-up and patrol of contained fires, heavy-lift aircraft to re-position wildfire crews and equipment to new fire starts that threaten communities, and aircraft for emergency transport of injured personnel as well as helping to evacuate people in remote areas if evacuation routes are compromised.

These resources would be distributed to where they are needed most, however, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the north has been identified as an area needing help.

“We know right now there is considerable need in the north, north-central, and northwest in terms of the current fire situation.

“We have a fire situation right across the provinces and there are resources deployed all over northern British Columbia, northwestern British Columbia, and in the southeast so it is the fire service that will be making those decisions.”

There are eight wildfires of note in the Northwest Fire Centre, while the Prince George Fire Centre currently has five wildfires of note.