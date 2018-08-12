Community members joined Wood Wheaton and the Spruce City Wildlife Association to help clean up Prince George on Sunday.

Together they went through various parts of the northern capital including the Hart, downtown, and near the University of Northern BC, picking up garbage at illegal dumping sites.

“There are so many areas in and around town that people have just not cared about and dumped household garbage, industrial garbage, and some spots there is even medical waste, it’s disgusting,” explains SCWA President Steve Hamilton, saying they held a similar event a couple years ago.

“Two years ago, Spruce City Wildlife did a cleanup at LC Gunn Park. We put the feelers out there, got a couple of groups together, and we cleaned up six thousand pounds worth of garbage in about 90 minutes and that was with about 30 people.”

All collected garbage was put in the Foothills Landfill. All metal material was taken to Allen’s Scrap & Salvage to be processed and a Vancouver-based company will assist with tires found once they are taken off rims.