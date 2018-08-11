Photo courtesy the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an update to the evacuation ORDER for the Verdun wildfire.

The area under ORDER is:

From the Tatalaska FSR south to Ootsa Lake. Keefes Landing Road East to the end of Takysie Lake, Cheslatta Road and Square Lake.

The Francois Lake Forester Ferry will be operating extended hours as required to support the needs of the Evacuation Order.

The Expanded Evacuation Alert is in effect for:

Tatalrose Road south to Ootsa Lake, west of Tatalrose Lake to Uncha and Ootsanee Lake.

Evacuees are being advised to:

Register in the communities nearest to where they have been evacuated. Due to limited availability for local accommodations, if you require lodging, you may be required to travel to Prince George.

Register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake or contact the Emergency Social Services Director from 0900 to 1600 at 250-692-3195; or

Visit the Reception Centre in Burns Lake at the College of New Caledonia at 545 Highway 16, Burns Lake or contact the Reception Centre at 250-692-3195.

After hours in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Those under ALERT should:

Prepared for an evacuation order by locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

