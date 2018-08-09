The sun peaks through smoke coming from the Nadina Lake wildfire | Nadina Lake Lodge/Facebook

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued updates to the evacuation order and alert from the Nadina Lake wildfire.

The order is in effect east of Tahtsa Forest Service Road (South Francois) to west Francois FSR and Carroll Road and (north Francois) to Kivi FSR and Trout Creek Hall. South from Owen Lake to Nadina FSR and Ootsa Lake.

The alert is in effect south of Morice Owen FSR/Goosly Lake to Oosta Lake. East of the west end of Nadina Lake to (south Francois) Verdun FSR and (north Francois) Henkel Creek FSR.

Those affected by the evacuation order are asked to leave the area immediately. Evacuees are asked to register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake or contact the Emergency Social Services Director.

In the event of an evacuation in the alert area, the same measures are to be taken.

The Nadina Lake fire is now estimated at 5,750 hectares.