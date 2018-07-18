A missing mountain bike is being investigated by the Prince George RCMP, but it’s not your average everyday two-wheeler.

The stolen bike is worth an estimated value of more than $10,000, and was taken from the back of an SUV last Wednesday night near 5th Avenue and Ontario Street.

According to police, the unknown suspect, or suspects, smashed the back window of the parked vehicle to steal the bike along with a bag of clothes.

The bike is described as:

Rocky Mountain Instinct 999

Carbon Fiber

Black with red stripes

10 speeds

Reverb dropper seat

Candy 2 pedals

29-inch wheels

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Police are once again reminding the public that bike theft is common and can be avoided by registering their bikes with the 529 Garage App.