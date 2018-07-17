You might want to bring your umbrella if you plan to be outdoors across the north according to Environment Canada.

After a scorcher that brought 30 degree temperatures to the region on Monday, a severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect.

Meteorologist, Ross McDonald says the system has been slow moving.

“We do have a chance of some thunderstorms pushing through at about one or two o’clock this afternoon and pushing right through the rest of the day, the front is clipping through Haida Gwaii and the Bulkley Valley right now before moving on to Prince George.”

He adds if the thunder roars, you should probably head indoors.

More to come…