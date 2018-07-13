Jerry Krietz has been missing for a little over a year now and mounties continue their search to this day.

Krietz was last seen in Fraser Lake on Friday, July 7th, 2017. Reports say Krietz’ was plan on that day was to make his way to Prince George (PG) for a shopping trip.

A day after, Krietz was observed on a video camera exiting a downtown motel in PG.

Over a month later on August 3rd, 2017, PG RCMP located Krietz’ vehicle abandoned on the rural Gregg Creek Forest Service Road.

Despite an extensive search both in the air and on foot, there was no sign at Krietz in that area.

Officials say Krietz was known to speak with his family on a daily basis but they haven’t heard from him since early July of last year.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krietz is asked to contact Fraser Lake RCMP at (250) 699-7777 or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now