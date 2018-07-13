The weekend weather forecast in Vanderhoof area should see nothing but sunshine according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures for Saturday and Saturday are expected to be in the 25 to 27-degree range as we get into the middle of summer.

The strong ridge of weather should last for a while.

“We are going to have a bit of a cold front come through but in the wake of that a ridge of high pressure is rebuilding of British Columbia and that’s going to be producing this extended period of hot, dry and sunny weather. It looks like its going to last until the middle of next week,” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist.

Charbonneau adds the week-long dry spell that’s expected, isn’t uncommon for this time of year.

“It’s not perhaps going to reach record-breaking temperatures, we’ll have to see because with it being the middle of July, we do sometimes get some very high temperatures but it is going to be a long stretch of temperatures above seasonal, the seasonal normal for this time of year is around 22.”

“That’s quite typical because we attend to more conditions favorable to showers in June and as we get into the second half of the summer, we get into these nice long stretches.”

It could even get hotter by Monday as the weather office is calling for a high of 29 degrees.

It is worth mentioning to keep an eye on the fire risk, which is sitting at moderate as the warmer conditions present an increased risk for wildfires.