The Spruce City Wildlife Association (SCWA) is less than pleased with the recent formation of the Wild Salmon Advisory Council from the province.

The 14-member advisory panel is made up of experts from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island with no representation from the north.

The collection of people represented leaves little to be desired.

“This government unfortunately in recent months has shown they would rather work with a populous vote as opposed to what’s best for fish wildlife and habitat. There is overrepresentation on this panel from the commercial industry and there has been zero representation from any advocacy group,” says Steve Hamilton, SCWA President.

“All this does is make the government look good by forming a panel and a government that looks good gets votes, we want a commitment as opposed to talk about it.”

You can definitely make the argument Northern BC has been left swimming against the current on this and while the advisory looks solid on paper, it may not be enough to turn the salmon populations around.

“The good science is there, there no shortage of good advice from past panels and commissions on how the province can improve salmon management and we know wild salmon are in crisis and we need action and we don’t need another industry-biased committee and I’m afraid that’s what we might get here,” explains Hamilton.

He adds the area hasn’t seen a Chinook fishery in over 20 years, even though the first sockeye fishery is on its for the first time in five years.

Chinook populations are critical to the north because of its valuable food source for residents and first nations.

The SCWA is expected to raise 2,000 Chinook salmon with the opportunity to raise as many as 8,000 next year.

The government will begin developing proposals for a made-in-BC wild salmon strategy this summer, supported by the council.

The province will then submit recommendations this fall to the Select Standing Committee on Agriculture, Fish, and Food.