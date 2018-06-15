The BC government is giving young students better hands-on experiences in the trades and technology world.

The Ministry of Advanced Education is rolling out a combined $3.5 million across the province for upgrades, or to buy new equipment for respective courses.

School District 91 (SD91) is expected to get almost $15,000 in addition to the more than $102,000 its received from Victoria in the last three years.

The money will go towards carpentry and metal work equipment.

“Today’s high school students will be the engine driving BC’s economy into the future,” says Minister Melanie Mark in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that government is helping them get early exposure to training for rewarding and good-paying trades careers.”

The new toys will primarily be used for high school students looking to get into the field, but kids as young as Grade Five will get the opportunity to use them via a design thinking program.

For more information, you can click here.