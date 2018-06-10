The Festival of Trees will open its doors for the 25th time this year at the Prince George Civic and Conference Centre. The annual event raises money for equipment for the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

Highlights this year include the returning Fashion Show (November 24th), allowing local retailers and businesses to show their clothing, and the Santa Breakfast (November 25th), where families can visit Father Christmas himself. The civic light up will kick off Family Day (November 25th) as well, where families can enjoy a day full of activities. Special events are being put on for seniors too, including the Seniors Luncheon (November 26th) and the Senior’s Tea (November 29th). The Gala Fundraising Auction will be November 30th.

“The Festival of Trees is a tradition in the community,” said Judy Neiser, CEO for Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, in a statement. “It’s about volunteerism, collaboration, creativity, good times with friends and family, and celebrating the festive season – all while supporting healthcare in the North – right here at home, where we live, work, and play.”

Over $8-million has been raised since the ever began. This year’s Festival of Trees starts November 23rd. Tickets go on sale October 1st.